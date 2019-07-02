DONALD CLARENCE FADLEY

COLUMBUS — Donald Clarence Fadley, 72, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Donald was born June 15, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence DeVere and Josephine Isabel Conti Fadley. Donald graduated in 1946 from Linden McKinley High School and worked as a Locomotive Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway for 23 years, belonged to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and was a Union Steward. He was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2252. Donald was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Otworth Fadley, whom he married December 29, 1994 in Greenup, KY and a sister, Betty Yantis. Donald is survived by two daughters, Angela (Brian) Howell and Tysia (Bryan) Payton; a brother, Thomas Fadley of Columbus (Joanne Rogers); two sisters, Nora (Raymond) Brafford and Suzanne (Jerry) Miller; two grandchildren, Taylan Plummer and Reiley Howell and a great grandson, Crue Plummer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 7:00 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Father Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.