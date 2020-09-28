Donald Farris

PORTSMOUTH — Donald E. Farris, 55, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Sept. 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Jan. 28, 1965, a son of Leroy and Louise Gordon Bailey. Don was a longtime member of James L. Flannery American Legion Post 276 of South Shore, KY, and served time in National Guard.

Preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald Farris, 2006.

Surviving are his parents, Louise (Leroy) Bailey of South Shore, KY, two sons, Justin (Natalie) Farris of Carrollton, Ga, Jeremy Farris of Los Angeles, CA, two brothers, Jim Farris of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Charlie Bailey of South Webster, Ohio, one sister, Robin Farris of South Shore, KY, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY, with Rev. Norman Potter, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, KY. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 p.m. on Monday. Also Preceded in death by his biological father, Eugene Farris.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com