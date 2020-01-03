FRANKLIN FURNACE-Donald Daniel Gleim, Sr., 88, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home. Don was born March 2, 1931 in Porter Township, Scioto County, a son of the late Carl John and Frieda Emma Knapp Gleim.

A lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Don was a farmer and retired Wheelersburg School District Bus Driver of 36 years. He was a 1949 Wheelersburg High School graduate. In 2014, Don was presented the Outstanding Farmer Citizen Award by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

His wife, Opal Fern Maggard Gleim, preceded him in death September 23, 2000. The couple was married June 19, 1954 at St. John in Powellsville.

Don is survived by five sons, Donald D. (Debra) Gleim, Jr. of Franklin Furnace, Gary Lee (Michelle) Gleim of Wheelersburg, Larry Dee (Dorrita) Gleim, Mark Randal (Cathy) Gleim and James Henry (Brenda) Gleim, all of Franklin Furnace; three daughters, Freida Elizabeth (Keith Sr.) Otworth of Ironton, Ophelia Carlene (Everett) Hatfield of Wheelersburg and Jennifer Sue (Jerry) Monnig of Pedro; 20 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; and life long friend, Paul Means of Wheelersburg.

In addition to his wife and parents, two grandchildren; and five sisters, Catherine Staker, Martha "Sis" Williams, Velma Toller, Juanita Braden and Joyce Maggard, also preceded Don in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Brent Cavendish officiating and interment in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 P.M. Sunday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth and from 10-11 A.M. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church.

The family extends sincere thanks for the excellent care given by Monica Harlock, Diann Potter and Missy Frazee, as well as Community Hospice and Pastor Brent Cavendish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Memorial Fund, 5600 Jr. Furnace-Powellsville Rd. Franklin Furnace, OH 45629 and Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.