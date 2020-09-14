1/
Donald Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCDERMOTT-Donald Lee Hardin, 72 of McDermott died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 3, 1948 in Lucasville to the late Leslie and Myrtle Boggs Hardin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

Donald is survived by a son, Matthew (Christy) Hardin, 2 daughters; Tracey Robinson and Marsha (Jeff) Hatfield, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 5 sisters, lifelong friend, Carolyn Sue Morgan, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved