Donald Hardin

MCDERMOTT-Donald Lee Hardin, 72 of McDermott died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 3, 1948 in Lucasville to the late Leslie and Myrtle Boggs Hardin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

Donald is survived by a son, Matthew (Christy) Hardin, 2 daughters; Tracey Robinson and Marsha (Jeff) Hatfield, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 5 sisters, lifelong friend, Carolyn Sue Morgan, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.