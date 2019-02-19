DONALD WAYNE HARRIS

PORTSMOUTH — Donald Wayne Harris, 84, of Portsmouth, died Monday, February 118, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center.

He was born April 17, 1934 in Portsmouth, to the late Wayne Harris and Mary Louise Tilton Harris.

He was a 1950 graduate of PHS and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a former employee of the A-Plant and retired from Detroit Steel when it closed. He was also owner and operator of the Portsmouth News Agency and Richard's News.

Don attended Cornerstone United Methodist Church; was a former member of the Museum Board; City Council; Civil Service Board; and Community Action Board.

He was a Mason; Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner. He was also a former member of the Portsmouth Area Jaycees; Portsmouth Rotary Club and Portsmouth Elks. He was also an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Habern Harris; eight children, Lisa (Herb) Levy of Fort Myers, Florida, Kelly (Connie) Towns of Burk, Virginia, Polly (Brian) Hawk of Logan, Ohio, Eric Harris of Wheelersburg, Wendy Towns of Portsmouth, Carole (Tony) Consiglio of Franklin, Tennessee, Steve (Brenda) Harris of Wheelersburg and Ben (Terah) Harris of Minford. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Penny Fontichiaro of Livonia, Michigan, Barbara Harris of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jill (Chet) Davis of Lucasville and Robin (Jim) McGregor of Houston, Texas; several nieces, nephews; and Cleveland cousins.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 and , 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3095.

Arrangements are under the direction of F. C Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth,