SOUTH SHORE — Donald Jay Hensley, 71 of South Shore, KY passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Don was born August 5, 1948 in Boyd County, KY a son of the late James and Ida Mae Williamson Hensley.

Donald was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He attended the First Church of God in South Shore, KY.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his wife of 19 years Tammy Ratliff Hensley; three sons, Jake Hensley of South Shore, KY, Jonathon (Kim) Hensley of Lucasville, OH and David (Brandee) Hensley of Treasure Lake, PA; two daughters Davi Jo (Brandon) Craycraft of South Shore, KY and Lora (Mike) Gampp of Columbus, OH; one sister, Harriet Smith of Ashland, KY; twelve grandchildren and many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be 12 P.M. Friday December 6, 2019 at the South Shore Church of God 430 Main Street South Shore, KY 41175 with Pastor Donnie McKenzie and Pastor Acy Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Grayson, KY. Visitation will be at the Church Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and from 11 A.M. until the service hour on Friday.

Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonhuntfh.com