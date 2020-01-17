CLARKTOWN-Donald C. Hunt, 82, of Clarktown, passed away on January 14, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Care Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born on February 12, 1937 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of the late Edward C. and Mary Belle May Hunt.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Cook of Columbus, Vikki (Larry) Smith of Wheelersburg; 5 grandchildren, Charles (Jeanette) Cook, Erica (Dustin) McCain, Shawna (Charles) Casey, Donnie (Tanya) Cook, Kristi (Lance) Stoneking; and 11 great grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Hunt; two brothers, Okie, Curtis, and a sister, Eloise.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 1PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth, Ohio with military rites provided by James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com to leave condolences.