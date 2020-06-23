Donald Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH - Donald Gene Jackson, Sr., age 70, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born July 23, 1949 in Paintsville, Kentucky, a son of Eugene and Pearl (Caudill) Jackson. Don was a 1967 graduate of Valley High School and worked as a union laborer for a Sunoco Petroleum Company for over 25 years. In his spare time, he really enjoyed working on lawnmowers and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed going to flea markets, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his son, Donald Jackson, Jr. of Portsmouth; brothers, Brad Jackson of Minford, Tim Jackson of Portsmouth, Ron Jackson and wife, Sheila, of Minford, Carson Jackson and wife, Kay, of Eastlake; sister, Glada Neu and husband, Bob, of South Webster; grandchildren, Alyx Jackson of Portsmouth, Morgan Jackson of Portsmouth; great-grandchildren, Trey and Avery Dodridge; In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Jackson and grandson, Adam Jackson.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Fond memories of Don and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved