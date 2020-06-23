PORTSMOUTH - Donald Gene Jackson, Sr., age 70, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born July 23, 1949 in Paintsville, Kentucky, a son of Eugene and Pearl (Caudill) Jackson. Don was a 1967 graduate of Valley High School and worked as a union laborer for a Sunoco Petroleum Company for over 25 years. In his spare time, he really enjoyed working on lawnmowers and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed going to flea markets, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his son, Donald Jackson, Jr. of Portsmouth; brothers, Brad Jackson of Minford, Tim Jackson of Portsmouth, Ron Jackson and wife, Sheila, of Minford, Carson Jackson and wife, Kay, of Eastlake; sister, Glada Neu and husband, Bob, of South Webster; grandchildren, Alyx Jackson of Portsmouth, Morgan Jackson of Portsmouth; great-grandchildren, Trey and Avery Dodridge; In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Jackson and grandson, Adam Jackson.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Fond memories of Don and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.