Donald Lewis

NEW BOSTON - Donald Melvin Lewis, 76, of New Boston, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 16, 1944 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Glenn and Garnett Price Lewis. He was a retired Pipefitter with Local 577 with 30 years of service. Don loved to fish, do automobile restoration, and was involved in all school sports in New Boston, Wheelersburg, and Clay.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana Sue Canter Lewis of New Boston; son, Glen Richard Lewis and wife, Kristen of Portsmouth; brothers, Paul Thomas Lewis and wife, Carol of VT, Joseph R. Lewis of New Boston; grandson, Cody Glenn Lewis; granddaughter, Taylor Lee Lewis; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glenna Lewis Grayson.

Funeral services for Don will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Jason Coriell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Due to the national and local health guidelines, social distancing is recommended and masks are required for everyone who chooses to attend either the funeral or visitation. Fond memories of Don and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.