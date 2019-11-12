SCIOTOVILLE — Donald R. "Mat" Mattox, 52, of Sciotoville, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, with his family by his bedside at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on October 28, 1967 in Carrollton, KY, he was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Mattox, Sr., and two brothers, Thomas Mattox, Jr. and Jerry Mattox.

Mat was a welder for G. W. Construction, enjoyed camping and was a grill master.

He was an U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Miller Mattox , two sons, Dennis Gehrke of Germany and Justin (Heather Young) Grant of Portsmouth; a daughter, Cheyanne Mattox of Portsmouth; his mother, Mary Cayton Mattox of Warsaw, KY; two brothers, Jim Delaney of Hebron, KY and John Mattox of Catlettsburg, KY; a twin sister, Donna Eddlemon of Clarksville, TN and a sister, Evelyn Snelson of Kountze, TX; a granddaughter, Madison Grant; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Ora Miller of Portsmouth; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at the residence by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15th.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

The flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Army flags, will fly in honor of proud veteran, Donald Mattox.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.