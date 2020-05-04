FRANKLIN FURNACE-Pastor Donald Arlis McCall, 60, of Franklin Furnace, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born December 5, 1959 in Ironton, a son of Louella Klaiber McCall of Portsmouth and the late George Donald McCall.Arlis was a former production process operator and process trainer at USEC. He had served as a youth pastor at several churches and was the minister at Central Baptist Church (now Christians Beyond Church) in Portsmouth before declining health forced an early retirement. He remained a member of Christians Beyond Church.A 1978 graduate of Green High School, Arlis attended Tri-State Bible College, Cedarville University and he received a Master of Divinity Degree from Luther Rice Seminary. He started the former Neighbor to Neighbor Ministries and Food Pantry at Central Baptist Church.Surviving is his wife, Michele Suzanne Hughes McCall, whom he married December 29, 1990 in Worthington, KY; his mother, Louella McCall of Portsmouth; a son, Jonathan Caleb (Jacklynn Murphy) McCall of Stout; two daughters, Charity Dawn McCall of Franklin Furnace and Leah Beth McCall, at home; a sister, Pam (Jesse) Strickland of Portsmouth; two grandchildren; his father-in-law, Eugene Hughes of Portsmouth; and several nieces and nephews.Private funeral services will be held Wednesday with Pastor Manfred Langer officiating. A Live Stream of the service may be viewed on the Donald Arlis McCall Memorial Face Book page Wednesday at 11:00 A.M.A visitation will be held at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME Tuesday from 6 to 8 P.M. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and social distancing practices will be observed. Friends and family who are unable to attend are encouraged to leave a condolence on the funeral home web site, www.RalphFScott.com. These messages will be on display for the family at the visitation and funeral service.
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.