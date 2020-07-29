1/1
Donald McDowell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG-Donald E. McDowell, 82 of Wheelersburg died Monday, July 27, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born April 24, 1938 in New Boston to the late Carl McDowell and Lucille Pitts Mitchell.

He was retired from Ohio State Parks as a Park Officer in the Shawnee Forest and from the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post #471 and the Motorcycle Club, Star Touring #256 of Ashland Kentucky.

Donald is survived by his wife, Nancy Marlowe McDowell whom he married February 12, 1975, a son, Craig (Bobbi) McDowell, a daughter, Angela McDowell, along with lots of close friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Bryan Davis officiating and interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 10:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved