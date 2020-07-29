WHEELERSBURG-Donald E. McDowell, 82 of Wheelersburg died Monday, July 27, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born April 24, 1938 in New Boston to the late Carl McDowell and Lucille Pitts Mitchell.

He was retired from Ohio State Parks as a Park Officer in the Shawnee Forest and from the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post #471 and the Motorcycle Club, Star Touring #256 of Ashland Kentucky.

Donald is survived by his wife, Nancy Marlowe McDowell whom he married February 12, 1975, a son, Craig (Bobbi) McDowell, a daughter, Angela McDowell, along with lots of close friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Bryan Davis officiating and interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 10:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.