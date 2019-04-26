DONALD GENE MERCER

PORTSMOUTH — Donald Gene Mercer, 81, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a brief illness. He was born September 21, 1937 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Fred Parker and Lottie Johnson Mercer.

Don was a 1955 PHS graduate and had attended The Ohio State University. He had also attended the First Christian Church for many years and he retired as a supervisor from AEP after 43 years of service. An avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Don coached youth baseball and was very involved in PHS band activities during his son Kip's high school years. He was also an SOMC and Meals on Wheels volunteer and he loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.

Surviving Don are his wife, Marilyn L. Webb Mercer, whom he married January 22, 1960 in Portsmouth; two sons, Kevin Mercer of Iowa and Kip (Suzy) Mercer of Newark; a brother, Ronald (Angela) Mercer of PA; two sisters, Connie (Frank) Browning of McDermott and Jonnie Sue Mercer of TN; two grandchildren, Nick Mercer of Panama City, FL and Kim Mercer of Portsmouth; two great-grandsons, Braiden Burchett and Caiden Howard, both of Portsmouth; and three nieces, one nephew and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Elder Ralph L. Clay officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Memorial contributions may be shared at RalphFScott.com.