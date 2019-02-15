DONALD R. QUEEN

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Donald R. Queen, 88, of Charlottesville, passed away on February 6, 2019. Donald was born on May 12, 1930, in Ohio, to the late Denver and Alma Arden Queen. He was an enthusiastic supporter of all athletics at Ohio State University, his alma mater.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Duty, and half-brother, Dale Queen.

Donald is survived by his wife, Keiko; half-siblings Linda Dye and Denver Queen; children David and Douglas Queen; stepchildren Michael Amsden and Julienne Amsden Ackerman; and his many grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.