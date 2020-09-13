1/
Donald Ratliff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH SHORE — Donald Chandos Ratliff, 57, of South Shore, KY., passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, OH., April 17, 1963 a son of the late Kenneth and Lucille Angel Ratliff.

Donald was a retired Millwright out of Local 1090. He loved sports and fishing, especially at Cave Run Lake.

Left behind to cherish his memory are one daughter, Brandi Ratliff of Louisville, KY; one son, Zach Ratliff of Russellville, AR; one sister, Sheila (Tom) Reeder of Lakeland, FL and one brother, Mike Ratliff of South Shore, KY; four grandchildren, Logan Ratliff, Rylan Ratliff, Hayden Ratliff, Eliza Ratliff and a special friend Betty Bradley. Along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

At Donald's request there will be a private Memorial Service at the convenience of the family. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to South Shore Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 913 South Shore, KY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved