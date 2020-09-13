Donald Ratliff

SOUTH SHORE — Donald Chandos Ratliff, 57, of South Shore, KY., passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, OH., April 17, 1963 a son of the late Kenneth and Lucille Angel Ratliff.

Donald was a retired Millwright out of Local 1090. He loved sports and fishing, especially at Cave Run Lake.

Left behind to cherish his memory are one daughter, Brandi Ratliff of Louisville, KY; one son, Zach Ratliff of Russellville, AR; one sister, Sheila (Tom) Reeder of Lakeland, FL and one brother, Mike Ratliff of South Shore, KY; four grandchildren, Logan Ratliff, Rylan Ratliff, Hayden Ratliff, Eliza Ratliff and a special friend Betty Bradley. Along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

At Donald's request there will be a private Memorial Service at the convenience of the family. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to South Shore Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 913 South Shore, KY.