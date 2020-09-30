1/1
Donald Thompson
SCIOTOVILLE -Donald Elroy Thompson, 88, of Sciotoville, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Concord Nursing Center in Wheelersburg. Donald was born August 31, 1932 in Portsmouth to the late Charles and Carrie Adams Thompson. He was a High School graduate and was retired from Empire Detroit Steel as a Blast Furnace Foreman. He was a member of Cornerstone Nazarene Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Lucille Colley Thompson whom he married May 29, 1954 in Wheelersburg. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Thompson Noel; a son, Ray Thompson; three brothers, Raymond, Charles and Richard Thompson and two sisters, Lorena Thompson Pyles and Kathleen Thompson Blevins. Donald is survived by two daughters, Debbi (Dave) Braden and Cathy (Jim) Lintz; two brothers, David Colley and William Colley; a sister, Francis Collier; nine grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

Services for Donald will be 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cornerstone Nazarene Church with Pastor Matt Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 and at the church, one hour before the 11:00 am service on Saturday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles .com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
