DONALD W. TRAYLOR

SOUTH SHORE —Donald W. Traylor, 94, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Friday, February 8, 2019, at his home in South Shore. Donald was born December 10, 1924, in Greenup County, Kentucky, a son of the late Cecil and Elizabeth Traylor.

Don was a World War II Veteran and purple heart recipient, he worked 38 years before retiring from Didier Taylor Brickyard in 1986.

Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his wife, Dora Traylor and three brothers, Russell, Paul and Howard.

He is survived by two sons, Danny Traylor of South Shore, Kentucky and Gary (Diana) Traylor of Knoxville, Tennessee, two sisters, Patty Boggs and Betty Sanford both of South Shore, Kentucky, four grandchildren, Melinda Polzer of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Michelle Traylor of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Brandi Eades of Knoxville, Tennessee and Brian Traylor of Wheelersburg, Ohio and six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ty, Morgan, Lexy, McKenzie and Zachary.

Don will be laid to rest next to his wife at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky. There will be no services. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.