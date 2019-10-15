OHIO FURNACE —Donald Ray Voiers, 75, of Ohio Furnace, OH, passed away at Kings Daughters Medical Center on October 14, 2019, after a brief illness. Donald was born to Raymond and Edna Faye (Ison) Voiers December 5, 1943 at Camp Atterbury, IN.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patty Jo (Daniel) Voiers; 3 children Donald Alan (Tirza) Voiers, Lisa Jo (Steve) Hensley, and Daniel William (Sharon) Voiers; 2 brothers Orville (Rose) Voiers and Larry Voiers; 2 sisters Sandy (John) Jones and Theresa (John) Adams;

6 grandchildren Blaine (Amanda) Voiers, Matthew Voiers, Juliana Voiers, and Anthony Voiers; Kali Davis, Britney Hensley and a special granddaughter Alisha Pierce; and 6 great-children Lake, Oaklan, and Ridge Voiers, Brooklyn Hensley, Sophia Bellew, Karson Davis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Charles Richard Voiers.

He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1968 and retired from Rich Oil and Ashland Oil. He was an active member in the Disabled American Veterans Victory Chapter 134, American Legion Post 471, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3638. Past Master of Western Sun Lodge Number 91 and past Patron of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 516, both of Wheelersburg, OH; Scottish Rite of Valley of Cincinnati; and of the Baptist faith.

Don never knew a stranger and will be missed by many.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery and visitation will be Wednesday, 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. also, Thursday 11:00 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Voiers family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net