PORTSMOUTH-Donna L. Bandy (Nee: Millward), 82, beloved Mother and Aunt, was called to her eternal resting place on October 12, 2020. Donna was born February 5, 1938 in Portsmouth, OH, to the late John J. and Jane E. (Nee: Barthelet) Milward. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1956. She worked as a dental assistant at the Ohio State University Dental School and other dental practices throughout her life. She also worked at Shawnee Lodge and retired from Ohio Valley Regional Development Corporation. Donna was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings: Helen Hay, Mable Flynn, Neil Milward, Jean Berry, Jacqueline Zeve, and Marjorie Carson, and nephew John Berry. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Jim) Nutt and granddaughter Lucy Nutt; nieces Kelly (Michael) Raies, Joan Roberts, Diane Blackwood, Sharon ("Rob") Roberts, and Rhonda Conkey; nephews Scott Carson, David (Sonna) Berry, and Pat Flynn; and numerous great nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at F.C. Daehler, 915 9th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Hill View Health Care and SOMC Hospice for their loving care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to Hill View Retirement Center, SOMC Hospice, or Friends of Shawnee State Park.