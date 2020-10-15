1/1
Donna Bandy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Donna L. Bandy (Nee: Millward), 82, beloved Mother and Aunt, was called to her eternal resting place on October 12, 2020. Donna was born February 5, 1938 in Portsmouth, OH, to the late John J. and Jane E. (Nee: Barthelet) Milward. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1956. She worked as a dental assistant at the Ohio State University Dental School and other dental practices throughout her life. She also worked at Shawnee Lodge and retired from Ohio Valley Regional Development Corporation. Donna was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings: Helen Hay, Mable Flynn, Neil Milward, Jean Berry, Jacqueline Zeve, and Marjorie Carson, and nephew John Berry. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Jim) Nutt and granddaughter Lucy Nutt; nieces Kelly (Michael) Raies, Joan Roberts, Diane Blackwood, Sharon ("Rob") Roberts, and Rhonda Conkey; nephews Scott Carson, David (Sonna) Berry, and Pat Flynn; and numerous great nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at F.C. Daehler, 915 9th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Hill View Health Care and SOMC Hospice for their loving care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to Hill View Retirement Center, SOMC Hospice, or Friends of Shawnee State Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
F.C. Daehler
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved