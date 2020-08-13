1/
Donna Brown
1945 - 2020
NEW BOSTON-Donna Rae Brown, 75, of New Boston, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born June 23, 1945 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Helen Louise Lewis.

Donna attended Christians Beyond Church and she retired after 36 years with the former Mitchellace Company. A 1965 graduate of PHS, she enjoyed bingo and bowling. Donna loved spending time with her daughter and her daughter's family above all.

Surviving is her daughter, Sherry Ann (Martin) Griffith of Lucasville; three grandsons, Michael, Jason and Joshua Griffith; and one great-great grandson, William Michael Griffith.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 A.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Jim Lens officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Due to state and local health regulations, masks are required.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
