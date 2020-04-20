Donna Buck (1934 - 2020)
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Obituary
NEW BOSTON-Donna Buck, 85 of New Boston died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Rae-Ann Suburban Nursing Home. She was born September 5, 1934 in Cleves, Ohio to the late William Oliver and Lucille Lillian Bolton Wiles. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Edgar Buck, 2 daughters; Patricia Buck and Evalinda Buck, and a grandson, Anthony Buck. She was a member of North Moreland Christian Baptist Church.

Donna is survived by 2 sons; Joseph Buck of Rome and Richard Buck of New Boston, a daughter, Rosilinda Buck of Cleveland, 31 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery with Ronnie Rawlins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
