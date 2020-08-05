1/
Donna Casebolt-Venus
1939 - 2020
PARMA - Donna Casebolt-Venus, 81 of Parma, Ohio went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pleasant Lake Villa of Parma, Ohio. Born March 12, 1939 in Grayson, Ky., the daughter of Robert L. and Pearl Burchett of Minford, Ohio, she is preceded in death by her husband John Venus.

She is survived by her children, Tony Casebolt, Anita Howerton, Pennie Walters, Angela Casebolt, Sherry Casebolt, Clifton Casebolt, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Also survived by stepchildren John (Bean) Venus, Karen Ziman, Ronald Venus, Thomas Venus, and Richard Venus.

She was very loving and caring to all her family, friends, and to everyone that got to know her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Pleasant Lake Villa Nursing Home of Parma, Ohio and Continuum Care Hospice of Parma, Ohio, for their excellent care of both John and Donna Venus.

Graveside services and burial for Donna, and a memorial service for her husband John, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Burchett Family Farm Cemetery, Kendall Road in Minford, Ohio. Condolences and flowers may be sent to: The Burchett Family Farm, 455 Kendall Rd., Minford, Ohio 45653. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
