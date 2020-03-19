CINCINNATI-Donna S. Donathan, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas Sr., and her brother, Jerry Schmidt. She is survived by her children Tammy Rose, Thomas Jr., Brian, and Kevin (Shawn). Donna will be remembered by her 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her 2 sisters and 1 brother and a host of friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-8 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, burial at Spring Grove to follow. www.springgrove.org.