SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Donna I. Lancaster, 79, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away Aug. 23, 2020 in SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Portsmouth, May 16,, 1941 a daughter of the late Harold Brown and Zelma Setters. She was a graduate of Morehead State University and Ohio University, a retired teacher for the Greenup County School System and a Kentucky Colonel.

Preceded in death besides her parents are one daughter, Deborah Jones.

Surviving are one daughter, Pamela Fraley of South Portsmouth, KY, one brother, Roy Brown of Indiana, Son-in-law, Tom Jones of Portsmouth, OH, two grandsons, Michael (Whitney) Fraley of West Portsmouth, Ohio and Billy Jones of Portsmouth, Ohio, two great grandchildren, Allie Fraley and Emersyn Fraley and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

