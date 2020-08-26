1/1
Donna Lancaster
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Donna I. Lancaster, 79, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away Aug. 23, 2020 in SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Portsmouth, May 16,, 1941 a daughter of the late Harold Brown and Zelma Setters. She was a graduate of Morehead State University and Ohio University, a retired teacher for the Greenup County School System and a Kentucky Colonel.

Preceded in death besides her parents are one daughter, Deborah Jones.

Surviving are one daughter, Pamela Fraley of South Portsmouth, KY, one brother, Roy Brown of Indiana, Son-in-law, Tom Jones of Portsmouth, OH, two grandsons, Michael (Whitney) Fraley of West Portsmouth, Ohio and Billy Jones of Portsmouth, Ohio, two great grandchildren, Allie Fraley and Emersyn Fraley and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
