PORTSMOUTH - Donna Kay Martin, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at SOMC. Born October 27, 1946, in Sciotoville, a daughter of the late Ed and Mildred Benton Tipton, she was a 1964 graduate of Minford High School, a homemaker, and attended Minford Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Daniel Martin; two sons, Tim (Chris) Martin, Rod (Kay) Martin; five grandchildren, Michael Martin, Katy Martin, Lorelei Martin, Paige Martin, Alisha Newsome, and three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Laney, Boston Newsome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Tipton and one sister, Sandy Evans.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Dave Frazie officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.