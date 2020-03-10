PORTSMOUTH-Donna Jane Pollard, 71, was born in Portsmouth Ohio to the late Eugene Sines and Mary Wakefield Sines. Donna passed peacefully and gained her angel wings March 8, 2020 at SOMC hospice center, where she was surrounded by all her friends and family. She was member of Stoney run tabernacle in west Portsmouth, Ohio. Donna is a Portsmouth high school graduate, class of 1967. Donna was married to her high school sweet heart, Jack Pollard, who past in April of 2000. While jack was her soulmate, she had met a very special friend who she loved very much, Gerald Warren. With him she shared a very special and happy 15 years of her life.

Donna is proceeded in death by late husband Jack Pollard, Gerald Warren, Mother and father Mary and Eugene sines, Sister Barbra sines Scott, Brother David Sines. Donna leaves behind her twin brother Donald Sines and wife Sue Sines. Three children, Christina Breech, Son n law Paul Breech, Kimberly Felinciano, Son N law Ray Felinciano. Son, Jack Pollard And Son n law Matthew Hart. Grandchildren Ashley Kleinman/husband Andrew Kleinman, Whytnie Thompson/husband Daniel Thompson, Amber Egerton/Kyle Egerton, Abby Breech, Brynne Lindamood, Dylan Pollard and Miles Pollard. Great grandchildren Lilly, Jackson, Landon, Aiden, Alivia, Avery, Emerie, Dalton, Sabria, Jp, Mila, Domonic, Jasiah, Zayden, Alexis, Brayleigh, Maddox, Brianna, many nieces and nephews and the beloved Warren family.

Donna was so spunky and full of life. She never missed a beat. She loved dancing, playing cards, spending time with her loved ones, spending her summers at cherry stone crabbing and we can not leave out her loved for vampire diaries and 50 shades of gray! She loved music and watching her son n law Paul cut grass. she was a huge fan of football, and was always up standing on her feet rooting on the Buckeyes! she was a varying person and wanted to be the caretaker over everyone. She always loved to see people smile. She is so loved and will forever be missed each and everyday. But most of all what she needs to be remembered for is how hard she loved! She loved her family more then anything and that is what truly made her happy in life. We will forever miss hearing her voice , her laugh, and a smile that could light up a room. She was that bright light in everyone's life that she met.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Stoneyrun Tabernacle in West Portsmouth, Ohio at 5:00 pm. 651 Stoney Run Rd.West Portsmouth, Ohio

The family asks that you wear your best Ohio state sports wear! In memory of Donna! Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.