NEW BOSTON — Donna A. (Long) Ruark, age 82, completed her journey on earth and was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior whom she loved and served on Monday, November 16, 2020 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY.

She was born March 18, 1938 in Sciotoville, to the late Arthur H. and Darlene (Burke) Long. Donna was a retired LPN for SOMC and a member of Victory Baptist Church in West Portsmouth.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter Kenneth Ruark, who died on April 10, 2020, and a sister, Elizabeth Layne.

She is survived by her three children; Elizabeth "Beth" Weagle of Louisville, KY., Philip (Melissa) Ruark of Franklin Furnace, OH., Nancy (Mike) Craigmiles of South Portsmouth, KY., six grandchildren; Benji Weagle, Melissa (Ben) Bunch, Carleigh (Matt) Bates, Corbin Munn, Elijah Ruark, and Lexie Ruark, three step-grandchildren; Micah Tyler Craigmiles, Cole Craigmiles, Reed Craigmiles, and three great-grandchildren; Madison Bunch, Lucy Weagle, and Titus Bates. Due to the COVD 19 outbreak, private services will be held at Victory Baptist Church in West Portsmouth where she was a member, with Pastor Paul Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Victory Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.