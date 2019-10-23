HAVERHILL — Donna Kaye Spergin, 72, of Haverhill, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mary's ER in Ironton, Ohio. Donna was born January 17, 1947 in Ironton to the late Earl Lavender, Sr. and Goldie Mae Adkins Lavender. Donna was a nurse for Green Local School District and was a member of Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Lavender, Jr. and Larry Lavender and a sister, Joyce Sprouse. Donna is survived by her husband, Thomas Joe Spergin whom she married October 30, 1971 at Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church. She is also survived by two sons, Randy (Tonya) Spergin and Joey (Melissa) Spergin; a daughter, Jacqui (Keith) Skeans; a brother, Roger Lavender; two sisters, Patricia Gannon and Linda Corn; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday October 25, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Gary Arthurs and Pastor Roger Lavender officiating. Interment will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 and one hour before the service on Friday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.