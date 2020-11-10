VANDALIA-Donna Kay Stiltner (nee Lute), age 72 of Vandalia, OH, formerly of Marion, OH and Portsmouth, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 8, 1947 in Portsmouth, OH to Archie Paul and Louise (Carver) Lute. She is survived by her loving and ever faithful husband, Harold "Dean" Stiltner, Sr. whom she married on May 22, 1967, three children, Ronald (Michelle) Stiltner, DeAnna (Sean) Stiltner-Daniel, Becky Stiltner-Worley, and her daughter-in-law, Melissa Dairy-Stiltner. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Courtney (Aaron) Murphy, Andrew Stiltner, Cameron Daniel (Nicole Wilson), Meghan Stiltner (Dustin Leber), Alex Daniel (Sam Lopez), Kacy Worley (Jamond Augenstein), Caitlin Stiltner, and Rory Porter. Donna was preceded in death by one son, Harold Dean Stiltner, Jr. and one grandson, Joshua Lee Stiltner. She was the youngest of eight children and survived by two brothers, Charles Lute and William "Bill" Lute. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred Lute, Marvin Lute, and James Lute as well as two sisters, Martina Yelley and Alma "Jean" Crabtree. Donna was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts as well as her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She and Dean loved traveling in their retirement years to places like Niagara Falls, the Smoky Mountains, and Florida as well as camping in various locations in their RV. While there will not be a traditional service and calling hours, there will be a Memorial Service in her honor at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 3pm. The family will receive friends prior to the Memorial Service at the Funeral Home from 2pm-3pm. There will also be a graveside service in Marion, OH at a later date. To share a message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com