Donna Taylor

PORTSMOUTH-Donna Jean Taylor, 80, of Portsmouth, a former Los Angeles, CA resident, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center. She was born December 31, 1939 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Pauline Celestine Melvin and Cassius Pedro Taylor.

Donna worked as a loan officer for the Crocker Bank in Los Angeles and she was an apartment manager for the John L. Jones Company. She attended Allen Chapel AME Church in Portsmouth and was a 1957 Portsmouth High School graduate.

Donna is survived by two brothers, Anthony Taylor of Portsmouth and James Taylor of Atlanta Georgia; two sisters, Joan Taylor and Judith Jackson, both of Portsmouth; as well as several nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two brothers, Bradley Taylor and Cassius Taylor; and two sisters, Joyce McAden and Lois Haley.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 Friday at Scioto Burial Park with Elder Ralph Clay officiating. The family will receive friends at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth Friday from 11 A.M. until noon.

Masks will be required for all who attend the visitation, and will not be provided.

