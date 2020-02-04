WELLSTON – Donna Jean Wicker, age 74, of Wellston, formerly of New Boston, Passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home. She was born January 13, 1946 to the late Donald Shingler and Beatrice (Cooley) Munn in New Boston. Donna loved her dogs, playing bingo and gardening.

Donna is survived by one son, William Bihl (Crystal) of Wheelersburg; two daughters, Jeanette Jones (Ronald) of Hamden, OH. and Michelle Reeder of Wheelersburg; two sisters, Rita Thompson of Arizona and Nancy Shingler of Columbus; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Ruth Bishop. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Donald Shingler.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON Funeral Home in New Boston with Jorge Anido officiating. There will be a gathering of friends will from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com