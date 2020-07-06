PORTSMOUTH-Donna Kay Wilburn, 73, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 73. Donna was born June 11, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late William and Mary Denning Welty and had nine siblings. She was a wonderful mother to two daughters and a loving grandmother to three grandchildren. Donna enjoyed working and spent over 30 years as a faithful employee to SOMC. There she was adopted by many as "Momma D".

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; John Welty, Robert Welty, and David Welty, sisters; Karen Sexton, Margie Sparks, Judith Sexton, and Carolyn Welty. She is survived by her daughters; Diana Lynn Redden, of Vanceburg, KY, and Lisa Ann Rawlins (Donald), of Stout, a brother, Richard Welty, of TN, and a sister, Janet McGlone, of Portsmouth, grandchildren; Talyn Rowland (Chris), Samantha Nolen, and Tanner Richards.

A Memorial Service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with visitation for friends and family one hour prior to the service from 12:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.