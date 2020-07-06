1/
Donna Wilburn
1947 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Donna Kay Wilburn, 73, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 73. Donna was born June 11, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late William and Mary Denning Welty and had nine siblings. She was a wonderful mother to two daughters and a loving grandmother to three grandchildren. Donna enjoyed working and spent over 30 years as a faithful employee to SOMC. There she was adopted by many as "Momma D".

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; John Welty, Robert Welty, and David Welty, sisters; Karen Sexton, Margie Sparks, Judith Sexton, and Carolyn Welty. She is survived by her daughters; Diana Lynn Redden, of Vanceburg, KY, and Lisa Ann Rawlins (Donald), of Stout, a brother, Richard Welty, of TN, and a sister, Janet McGlone, of Portsmouth, grandchildren; Talyn Rowland (Chris), Samantha Nolen, and Tanner Richards.

A Memorial Service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with visitation for friends and family one hour prior to the service from 12:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
JUL
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Oh, how I loved Donna. We worked together, laughed together, and cried together. We shared in the ups and downs of work and life. And through it, all she kept pressing on, with a smile on her face. My heart breaks for you, Diana and Lisa. I will be praying that the God of comfort will wrap his loving arms around you during this hour of great loss. Love you,
Debby (Colburn) Mersiel
