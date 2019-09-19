WHEELERSBURG —Donna Sue Wilkerson, 74, of Wheelersburg, a former Franklin, IN resident, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at SOMC. She was born September 4, 1945 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Isaac and Rosie Van Bibber Fisher.

Donna worked as a Qualified Medicine Aide at Welcome Nursing Home in Franklin for over 20 years. She was a Portsmouth High School graduate and of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Wilkerson; her son, Neil Kelly Stevenson; and a sister, Pauline Arthur.

Surviving Donna are her daughter, Misty Dawn Stevenson of Franklin, IN; and five grandchildren, Neil Anthony Stevenson, Christopher Lee Stevenson, Michael Lee Stevenson, Heather Nickole Hollman and Matthew Jacob Stevenson.

There are to be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

