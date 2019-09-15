OTWAY — Dora Evelyn "Ebb" Hubbard, Age 77, of Otway, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her home. She was born December 21, 1941, in Washington Court House to Clarence and Elizabeth (Shackelford) Robinson. She was a great homemaker who enjoyed bingo, hunting ginseng, fishing, and loved riding in the country looking at wildlife.

Ebb is survived by her son, Keaton Hubbard of Otway; sisters, Annabelle Cooper of Stout, Stella Helmick of Lucasville, Alice (Paul) Kegley of Portsmouth, Marilyn Johnson of Portsmouth; grandchild, Stillman "Buck" Dingus, IV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hubbard; son, Stillman "Buck" Dingus, III; brothers, Charles Robinson and Clarence "Bub" Robinson; sisters, Rose Robinson, Jane Keplinger, Clara Robinson, and Dot Groves.

Funeral services for Ebb will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Lorenzo Bentley officiating. Interment will follow in Garvin Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of Ebb and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.