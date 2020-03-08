WHEELERSBURG- Dorinda Jean Gullett, 75, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Dorinda was born October 14, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Paris and Jean Ruggles Gullett. Dorinda is survived by two brothers, Bob and Jim Gullett and a sister, Linda Layne.

Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm service hour. Interment will follow in Lucasville cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.