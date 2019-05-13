DORIS GODDARD

MASON — Doris Goddard, age 89, passed away on May 8, 2019 at 2:18pm in Mason, OH. Born on August 23, 1929 in Portsmouth, OH, daughter of late William and Lubina Reider. Preceded in death by her husband Denver Goddard; sisters Hazel Reider, Alberta Grohman and Garnet Smith-Malloy.

Doris is survived by her daughter Cheryl Norton (Robert Norton); granddaughter Staci Booth (Bryan Booth, children Dylan and Jasper); granddaughter Elizabeth Ludlum (Andrew Ludlum, children Ember and Amira), as well as many loved friends and care givers.

Doris was a proud Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She had a extreme passion for fashion and great food. She was a strong proud woman who has left her mark on so many people who adored her.

Private services will be held for immediate family only.

Donations to Queen City Hospice or to the Cincinnati Animal Humane Society.