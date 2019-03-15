PAT COOPER POWELL

PT. PLEASANT —Doris Lee "Pat" Cooper Powell, 75, of Pt. Pleasant, WV, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Nile Twp., Scioto County, a daughter of the late Kenney and Myrtle Louise Workman Cooper.

Pat was retired from the Gallipolis Social Security Administration office with more than 28 years of service. She was a member of the Heights United Methodist Church in Pt. Pleasant, a 1962 graduate of Portsmouth West High School Class and, along with her husband, enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in the great outdoors. In her earlier years, Pat was very active in the Civil Air Patrol, performing the many duties that were assigned to her.

She was preceded in death March 14, 2012, by her husband, Lt. Col. Stanford Floyd Powell, Retired, U.S. Army. They were married in Pt. Pleasant on Oct. 7, 1983.

Pat is survived by her brother, Larry Cooper of Otway; a special niece, Teresa Jane Lodwick of Portsmouth; and many other nieces and nephews and their families.

Pat was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Douglas Cooper; two sisters; Linda Kay Kreech and Cora Delores Cooper; two half brothers, James and Samuel Cooper; and three half-sisters; Margaret Moon, Nellie Cook, Pauline Abbot and Sally Breech.

Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at McKendree Cemetery with Pastor Rick Richmond officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pat's favorite charities, the National Wildlife Federation at NWF.Org. and the St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003.