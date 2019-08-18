PORTSMOUTH — Doris Thompson, Age 87, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at SOMC in Portsmouth. She was born November 30, 1931, in Scioto County to the late Lon and Martha Day. Doris was a stay-at-home Mom who raised nine children with a lot of help from her late husband of 64 years, James Thompson. She loved telling bedtime stories to her children and her many grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James; a son, Ricky Thompson; brothers, Gene Day, Harold Day, John Day; sisters, Dixie Briggs and Pauline Day. Surviving her are three daughters, Sharyn (Jeff) Miller, Karen Sue (Brian) Sexton, and Brenda (Tim) Ellifritt; five sons, Larry Thompson, James (Wanda) Thompson, Steve (Kathy) Thompson, Lonnie (Renee) Thompson, and Greg (Barb) Thompson; one sister, Elva Thompson; two brothers, Charles Day and Howard Day; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

Doris was the true Matriarch of this large family and will be dearly missed. She attended New Life Family Worship Center in North Moreland.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at New Life Family Worship Center in North Moreland with Pastor Mike Gifford officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. Friends may call Tuesday at the funeral home from 6 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.