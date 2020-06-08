PORTSMOUTH-Dorothy Pauline Sheward Broughton, 37, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at King's Daughter Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1982, in Columbus, a daughter of Dennis Baker, of Dayton and the late Cynthia Hobbs. Survivors include her husband, Gerard Broughton, 3 children, Damian Stone, of Portsmouth; Alexis Stone, of Portsmouth; and Levi Elrod, of Portsmouth; three brothers, Jimmy Meadows, of New Boston, Jason Meadows, of Portsmouth, Harley Baker, of Lucasville; two sisters, April Dingess, of Lucasville Cassie Morgan of Minnesota and two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, David Lee Burton and her stepfather, Butch Hobbs.Services will be held at a later date with arrangements under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com