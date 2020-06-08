Dorothy Broughton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Dorothy Pauline Sheward Broughton, 37, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at King's Daughter Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1982, in Columbus, a daughter of Dennis Baker, of Dayton and the late Cynthia Hobbs. Survivors include her husband, Gerard Broughton, 3 children, Damian Stone, of Portsmouth; Alexis Stone, of Portsmouth; and Levi Elrod, of Portsmouth; three brothers, Jimmy Meadows, of New Boston, Jason Meadows, of Portsmouth, Harley Baker, of Lucasville; two sisters, April Dingess, of Lucasville Cassie Morgan of Minnesota and two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, David Lee Burton and her stepfather, Butch Hobbs.Services will be held at a later date with arrangements under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved