Dorothy Caudill

LUCASVILLE-Dorothy (Dot) Caudill, 79 of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away July 14, 2020 in SOMC Hospice Care Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Fullerton, Kentucky, June 7, 1941, a daughter of the late John Horton and Helen Sheets Horton.

Preceded in death by one sister Donna Stevens.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Caudill, one son, Dan (Donna) Caudill of Minford, Ohio, three brothers, John Horton of Oakhill, Ohio, Ernie Horton of Lucasville, Ohio and Donald Horton of Ohio, two sisters, Irene Leach of Phelps, Kentucky, Sharon Stoughton of Baltimore, Ohio, two grandsons, Justin (Brittany) Caudill and John (Gabrielle) Caudill, two great grandsons, Jacoby Caudill and Jaxon Caudill.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at MT. Zion Cemetery in South Shore KY with Rev. Norman Potter, officiating.

