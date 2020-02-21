PORTSMOUTH-Dorothy Marie Simon Cochran, 85 of Portsmouth died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born March 25, 1934 in Cincinnati to the late Joseph and Marie Eckstein Simon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William E. Cochran whom she married April 1, 1955, a son, Phillip Dean Cochran, 6 brothers; Daniel, August, Mark, Joseph, Edward, and James Simon, and a sister, Linda Simon.

Dorothy worked at the Chamber of Commerce and retired from Lewis and Associates. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dorothy is survived by 2 sons; Rodney William Cochran of Lucasville and Randal Elmer Cochran of Stout, 2 daughters; Andra Jo Ayers of Blue Creek and Teresa Marie Smith of Decatur, IL., 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild, 2 brothers; John Simon of Cincinnati and Michael Simon of Auburn, MA., 3 sisters; Barbara Ballinger and Marie Dickman both of Cincinnati, and Ruth Ann Stokes of Columbus, MS., along with several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Christopher Tuttle officiating. Friends may gather at the church on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.