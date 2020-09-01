1/
Dorothy Day
1926 - 2020
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Dorothy Elizabeth Day, 93 of West Portsmouth died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born November 26, 1926 in Portsmouth to the late Lawrence and Nina Schaffer Swords. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Day, a son, Harry Stidham, a step-daughter, Rhonda King, and a brother, Raymond Swords. She retired as a cook at Portsmouth West Schools and was the former owner and operator of Day's Grocery in West Portsmouth.

Dorothy is survived by 2 sons; Ralph Stidham and Scott (Debbie) Stidham, a daughter, Cindy (Tommy) Gleim, 3 step-daughters; Debbie (Neal) Baldridge, Teresa (Tim) Loper, and Kimberly Garthee, 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Gwen Stidham, 3 brothers; Will Swords, Russell Swords, and Larry "Skeets" Swords, 3 sisters; Charlotte Detorrice, Irene Oldes, and Judy Thurman, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Jason Blevins officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
SEP
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
