DOROTHY MAE FLEMING

PORTSMOUTH — Dorothy Mae (Ennis) Fleming, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hillview Retirement Center. She was born on July 13, 1924 in New Boston, Ohio, Dorothy (Dottie) was the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (Gordon) Ennis.

Dottie was a former credit manager at Gemperline Furniture and former Secretary of Notre Dame High School. She often said her time at Notre Dame was the happiest time of her life with Father Grimes, the nuns, Coach Ed Miller and Coach Ed Schmidt. Dottie was a generous and giving person, and especially loved all the students who she saw as her other children.

She was a member of St. Marys of the Annunciation Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Shawnee Golden Bears.

Dottie was preceded in death by a son, Mark Stephen Fleming. Surviving are her husband, Mark W. Fleming. Also surviving are her son, Jim Fleming and wife, Eleni Fleming, daughter Cathy Fleming, grandchildren Aimee Madden, Allison Gerst, Kira Jones, J.C. Fleming, Elliot Fleming, Sarah Fleming-Kennedy, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She leaves behind her dearest friend, Norma Jean Bendinelli and many other friends. She also is survived by many special nieces and nephews: daughters of Rosemary and Buck Neurot, Marcia Elaine and Jo; children of Dick & Marge Fleming, Jerre Ann, Jeanne, Tom, Rick, Bob, Jim and Cathy; and children of Doug and Colleen Fleming, Mark, Doug, Cindy, Nancy, Dave, Mike, Chris and Jenny.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and relatives will be Friday from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will be Friday at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Many thanks to SOMC Hospice and the wonderful care givers of Hillview Retirement Center. There are no better.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory, to the Dottie Fleming Memorial Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame High School.