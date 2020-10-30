1/1
Dorothy Gilbert
1935 - 2020
MINFORD - Dorothy (Dot) Ann (Montgomery) Gilbert, 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 29th, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth surrounded by family.

Dot was born on February 15th, 1935 to the late Ossie and Clara Montgomery of Minford Ohio. Dot was also preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Kaut of Akron, and her step-grandson USMC Sgt. K. Bryan Fielder of Chillicothe. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Daniel Gilbert of Minford, daughter Lisa (Ken) Fielder of Circleville, sister Rita (Jerry) Ruby of Wheelersburg, brother-in-law George Kaut of Akron, granddaughter Kendra (Ory) Harrison of Circleville, and great-granddaughters Maddilynn and Charli Harrison and many other family and friends whom she cared for deeply.

Dot graduated from Minford High School in 1952 and then enrolled in the Portsmouth Interstate Business College. She became a bookkeeper and teller and worked with many banks over the years. Dot was a member of the Berean Baptist Church in Sciotoville. She enjoyed cooking, holiday traditions, taking care of her loved ones, and going on yearly vacations with her family.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held for immediate family members only. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
