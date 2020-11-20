1/1
Dorothy Goldcamp
PORTSMOUTH-Dorothy (Meisel) Goldcamp, of Portsmouth, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born in Portsmouth, to the late Benjamin and Caroline (Walter) Meisel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Goldcamp, her sister in law Edna Burns, and nephew Chris Burns.

She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, dear sister, a cherished aunt, and a fun loving great-aunt. Dot was a friend to all, always concerned with the well-being of others. Many people can attest to her generosity.

Dot leaves behind her daughter, Mary E. Goldcamp, a sister, Mary O'Neil, nieces Nancy Blaha, Carolyn Bryan, Cindy Burns, and nephew Jeff Burns.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her unwavering faith was an example to us all, and it would be difficult to find a more prayerful person.

Services will be private and entombment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth with Rev. David Glockner officiating. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 515 Market Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

A Memorial Mass will be at a later date.

Welcome home good and faithful servant!



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
