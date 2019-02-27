DOROTHY JANE HILL

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Dorothy Jane "Dot" Hill, 91 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1927 in Scioto County to the late Peter and Rhetta Pruitt Hobstetter. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ray Hill, a daughter, Lorhetta Sue Estep, and a brother, Eugene Hobstetter.

She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and a member of Dry Run Church of Christ for over 60 years. She worked in the Accounting Department at Selby Shoe Company, Fullers Electronics and Doug Riley, as well as Dr. Jeffrey Hill's office until she was 83 years old. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Dot is survived by a son, Dr. Jeffrey Ray (Becky) Hill of McDermott, 5 grandchildren; Emily (Scott) Powell, Christine (Brandon) Wells, Eric (Shannon) Hill, Lance (Tiffany) Estep, and Wendy (James) Osborne, 6 great grandchildren; Sawyer and Scarlett Powell, Adelaide Wells, Grayson and Noah Hill, and Rhett Estep, a son-in-law, Joe Estep, and a sister-in-law, Bessie Hobstetter.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Dry Run Church of Christ with Mark Seevers officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.