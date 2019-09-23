LUCASVILLE — Dorothy Hazel Jenkins, 85, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1934 in Portsmouth a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Miller Ewing.

Dorothy was a homemaker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Wanzo Jenkins, December 2, 2001; and her step-mother, Lori Jackson Ewing.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Patricia Montgomery and Sharon Conley both of Lucasville; three sons, David (Pam) Jenkins, Larry (Becky) Jenkins, and Kevin (Cyndi) Jenkins all of Lucasville; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Big Run Cemetery with Delbert Copas officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.