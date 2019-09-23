Dorothy Jenkins (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jenkins.
Service Information
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH
45648
(740)-259-2481
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Big Run Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

LUCASVILLE — Dorothy Hazel Jenkins, 85, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1934 in Portsmouth a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Miller Ewing.

Dorothy was a homemaker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Wanzo Jenkins, December 2, 2001; and her step-mother, Lori Jackson Ewing.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Patricia Montgomery and Sharon Conley both of Lucasville; three sons, David (Pam) Jenkins, Larry (Becky) Jenkins, and Kevin (Cyndi) Jenkins all of Lucasville; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Big Run Cemetery with Delbert Copas officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.