PORTSMOUTH-Dorothy "Dottie" Eileen Justus, 90, of Portsmouth passed away on May 24, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She served 32 years as a public school teacher, primarily in the Portsmouth School system at Grant Middle School. Other than her strong Christian faith and her family, her love of history was perhaps her strongest passion, which she shared graciously and purposefully with her many students during those years. Following retirement, Dottie gave freely of her time and energy as a steward and tour guide at the 1810 House on Waller Street. She was a member of the Scioto County Historical Society as well as the Shawnee Nature Club, Ohio and Scioto County Retired Teachers Associations and Delta Kappa Gamma. Born October 25, 1929, in Portsmouth to Robert Davis and Agnes Davis Chafin, Dottie graduated from Glenwood High School in 1947 and earned a bachelor's of education and a master's of education administration from Ohio University. She is survived by sister Clarice (Al) Squibb of Marietta; brother Marvin (Ann) Davis of Portsmouth; sons John (Mary Ann) of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Jeff (Michele) of Muncie, Ind.; a grandson, Joel of Lexington, Ky.; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Nate) Mueske of Wilmington, N.C.; a great-grandson Deacon of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two nieces and nephews. She was especially proud of Joel, who like his grandfather Arch has become a basketball coach, and Jennifer, who like her grandmother, is a school teacher. The family is grateful to Dottie's numerous kind friends at Hill View Retirement Center who shared many meals and good times with her the past nine years. Arrangements for a memorial service are pending at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. To offer condolences visit www.brantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
