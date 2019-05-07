DOROTHY "DOTTIE" LOGAN

WHEELERSBURG — Dorothy "Dottie" Colegrove Logan left this world to go to heaven to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, from the SOMC Hospice Center with a host of family by her bedside. She was born on October 14, 1945 to Forest and Laura Colegrove. She was a 1963 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and a graduate of Ohio University.

Dottie was a teacher for nearly thirty years at Wheelersburg Elementary.

She was a member of the Sciotoville Church of the Nazarene for sixty years.

In 1967 Dottie married Don Logan and they enjoyed 52 years together raising their two sons and sharing a wonderful life.

Dottie was fun loving and enjoyed entertaining friends and family at parties and dinners. She loved traveling and enjoyed creative writing and wrote children's books for her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Don, two sons, Scott (Julie) Logan of Wheelersburg and Russ (Kari) Logan of Cape Coral, Florida. Also surviving are five grandchildren, all of whom were loved and enjoyed by Dottie; Alexandrea (Brandon) Rucker, Julianna Logan, Olivia Logan, Cole Logan and Emily Logan; and a special great-granddaughter, Luna Rose Logan-Howard; and a brother, Forrest Colegrove of Wheelersburg. She was "Aunt Nana" to Mitchell and Maty McFarland.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Russ and Phil and a sister, Delores Adkins.

A Celebration of Dottie's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Chad Garinger officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Dottie embraced this motto: "It is what it is, but it becomes what you make it."

In memory of Dottie, embrace your life, accept it and make the most of your life.